Student astronauts will race to the stars for inaugural Spaceport America Cup

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

While we all wait for Disney‘s reboot of The Rocketeer, some real-life heroes will take to the sky for the inaugural Spaceport America Cup. The competition will pit 110 teams of aspiring astronauts against each other as they attempt to fire a rocket carrying an 8.8 lb. payload into the sky, according to Space.com.

The Spaceport America Cup is a collaboration between Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA) and Spaceport America, the Truth or Consequences, New Mexico-based launch site for companies like Virgin Galactic and Lockheed Martin. It’s a way for students with stars in their eyes to strut their stuff in front of employers by giving them a glimpse at their rocket-making skills in action. It kicks off June 20 with rocket launches beginning Thursday. 

While the cynical among us could consider the Spaceport American Cup to be a networking opportunity masquerading as a competition, don’t believe the hype, kids, because this is truly the stuff of childhood fantasies—and the fact that SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic might be watching just makes it more exciting.


[Photo: Flickr user Steve Jurvetson

