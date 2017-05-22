Four Surprising Applications of Mixed Reality

The popularity of Pokémon Go catapulted augmented reality (AR) into the public lexicon last year, but increasingly, companies are finding that AR and its close cousin virtual reality (VR) may have enterprise value that far outstrips its uses in gaming and entertainment.

According to Deloitte’s recently released “Tech Trends 2017” report, AR and VR simulations, coupled with data mined from the internet of things (IoT)–a triple-punch combo known as mixed reality–can be incredibly useful to businesses, helping to improve worker effectiveness, facilitating the sharing of knowledge between groups, transforming consumer engagement, and more.

“We think mixed reality should be on every executive’s radar–in training and education simulation, in field service and customer service, in collaboration,” says Deloitte Consulting LLP CTO Bill Briggs. Here are a few examples of how this emerging tech can be applied.

1. Enhanced employee onboarding and training

AR and VR aren’t just for brain-surgery prep and practice for other high-end, complex tasks. There is the potential to use the technology for a wide variety of simulated education sessions, from training factory workers, to those working on fast food assembly lines and beyond, explains Briggs. (What customer wouldn’t appreciate a more precisely assembled taco?)

By immersing employees in these realistic, virtual work environments and offering interactive problem-solving challenges, trainees are provided with “safe exposure to complex and potentially dangerous equipment and scenarios,” the report rationalizes. Plus, it gives supervisors the opportunity to better monitor progress and tailor lessons to individuals.

2. Customized operations

It’s in every company’s best interest to boost employee productivity and streamline work processes. Mixed-reality technologies can help achieve this by providing workers–such as field service technicians, warehouse pickers, and assembly-line workers–intelligent IoT devices with digital systems customized to the employee’s specific tasks, the report explains.

Briggs offers a few scenarios of this application, including the assembly of a wiring harness for a complex piece of equipment. “It could include tens of thousands of manual steps–very repetitive, but very precise,” he says. “You can use AR to guide that worker and capture the work that’s been done, applying machine intelligence behind it to enhance what the actual sequence should be. The work is more productive, the quality goes up, and you can rethink that entire, complex job.”