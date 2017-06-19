VCs are valuing Reddit at $1.7 billion

The self-proclaimed “front page of the internet” is in talks for venture capitalists for another round of funding, which would value the popular link and photo-sharing site at $1.7 billion, reports Bloomberg. The last round of funding Reddit had was for $50 million back in 2014 from investors including Joshua Kushner, Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, Jared Leto, and Snoop Dogg. Reddit would not comment on the latest round of funding beyond saying that nothing has been finalized yet.