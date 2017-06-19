Here is the full list of top tech execs meeting with Trump at his brainstorming session today

It’s been a long few months for top tech executives since meeting then President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in December . Many of them, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos , have disagreed with Trump on key issues—the Paris climate change accord, net neutrality, the proposed ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries—but they’re still planning to attend today’s brainstorming session of the administration’s Office of American Innovation. On Sunday evening, senior administration officials claimed that “we had virtually no fallback from the Paris thing” and insisted there were many executives who wanted to attend today’s session but that there just wasn’t enough room for all of them.

Among the White House’s priorities, according to senior administration officials: 1) significantly decreasing government spending on IT and other areas by taking advantage of its purchasing power (much like the private sector does) and reducing fraud, 2) improving the quality of digitally enabled government services, and 3) improving cybersecurity to protect government IT systems.

Here is the full list of tech executives expected to meet with Trump, Vice President Pence, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and about 36 other top members of the administration:

Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov

Safra Catz, co-chief executive of Oracle