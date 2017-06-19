advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here is the full list of top tech execs meeting with Trump at his brainstorming session today

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It’s been a long few months for top tech executives since meeting then President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in December. Many of them, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, have disagreed with Trump on key issues—the Paris climate change accord, net neutrality, the proposed ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries—but they’re still planning to attend today’s brainstorming session of the administration’s Office of American Innovation. On Sunday evening, senior administration officials claimed that “we had virtually no fallback from the Paris thing” and insisted there were many executives who wanted to attend today’s session but that there just wasn’t enough room for all of them.

advertisement

Among the White House’s priorities, according to senior administration officials: 1) significantly decreasing government spending on IT and other areas by taking advantage of its purchasing power (much like the private sector does) and reducing fraud, 2) improving the quality of digitally enabled government services, and 3) improving cybersecurity to protect government IT systems.

Here is the full list of tech executives expected to meet with Trump, Vice President Pence, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and about 36 other top members of the administration:

Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov

Safra Catz, co-chief executive of Oracle

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

John Doerr, chairman of Kleiner Perkins

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel

Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai

Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP

Steven Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe

Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

Peter Thiel, Founders Fund 

[Photos: Flickr users lemagit, Jim Mattis]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life