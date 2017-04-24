Would Your Company Pass This Stringent Good Workplace Audit?

Many companies claim to be good places to work. The reality to those inside the shop, however, might feel very different. In the process of churning out cool products or some memorable service, something (okay, sometimes it’s many things) gets neglected. Maybe people are being paid differently to do the same job or dealing with ornery upper managers. Trace the supply chain of that company back far enough, especially if it’s dependent on the developing world, and the problems could become more nefarious: child labor, inhumane working conditions, and unlivable wages. Some leaders probably know this. Others may be woefully apathetic.

To cut through the confusion, GoodWell, a Boise, Idaho-based company has created a new kind of auditing process for companies, nonprofits, and governments to measure their success: Rather than just being profitable and fiscally responsible, they can earn a certification as a fair, equitable, and humane place to work. “We’re providing big companies with a methodology to say, ‘Hey, these are really simple, easy ways to make sure that we’re not doing really, really bad things,’” says chairman and founder Pete Gombert.

GoodWell does that through a scoring rubric designed to measure 11 key indicators of a healthy workplace. The categories include obvious affronts—there’s no tolerance for underage workers—and extremely low thresholds for more complicated problems, like the percent of employees working part-time or earning below poverty-line wages. Other factors include whether there’s reasonable wage parity between executives and average employees. (It’s not exactly a humbling standard, with the cap for CEOs at less than 100 times the average worker’s compensation.) And whether there are substantial pay gaps between men and women doing the same work, and between all people within the same position. (Again, not ideal: The math allows for up to a 10% disparity, plus extra adjustments for years of experience.)

Most inventively, GoodWell created a new metric for overall employee satisfaction based off the consumer satisfaction concept of “net promoter score” or how likely a buyer would be to recommend some product to others. The company’s “eNPS” or “employee-based net promoter score” asks current employees how likely they would be to recommend their workplace to others on a scale of 1 to 10 and creates a metric about how good a place a given company is to work at. “Most companies do kind of an employee happiness survey or something along those lines, but they don’t really have a scientific approach to measuring how they are perceived by their employees,” adds Gombert. “We provide a methodology to be able to do that, which is tremendously valuable for them.”

The test is pass-fail on a per category basis: Employers must achieve a favorable result for each of the 11 metrics or revamp their practices and complete the entire audit again. While there are three levels of certification (blue, gold, and platinum), ascending that scale isn’t about earning a higher score but rather auditing ever more of your supply chain, which for big companies may mean figuring new solutions to human rights issues they don’t often talk about: Whether their product is made by child labor, and if workers in developing countries are being overworked and paid fairly.

The price of certification depends on scale. It’s a flat fee of $150 to get started, plus $10 for each employee on payroll. To retain their ranking, each group must be re-audited annually. So far, about a half dozen groups, mostly in the Boise area have earned the basic certification, including the City of Boise. “From a somewhat selfish standpoint I think it’s a recruiting tool for the city,” says Nic Miller, the city’s director of economic development, who notes that it’s an easy way to telegraph the city’s values. “If I hear the words ‘millennial’ and ‘mission driven’ a few more times I am going to lose it, but there’s a growing contingent of people who say, ‘I want to be part of something larger than myself and that has a service element to it.’ [This] is a signal to people within the community that as an organization we feel the same way.”

Russ Stoddard, who heads the branding and marketing agency Oliver Russelland is currently undergoing certification, also considers it a retention tool. While the certifications may still have some wiggle room within categories, at least a GoodWell-approved place is clear about exactly how wiggly things are allowed to be. “It’s great for the people who work here to actually have a better understanding of how their jobs and workplace compare to other places,” he says. If managers want to get more specific, they can share the results of their audit internally.