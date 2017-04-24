Everyone Wants To Eat More Fish: Can We Find A Sustainable Way To Do It?

The experiment was part of research for his forthcoming book, The Omega Principle, which will investigate how the heath of the oceans ties into our own health. But it’s also the subject of a special Frontline documentary, The Fish on My Plate, premiering on April 25. Over the course of the film, Greenberg–who is currently a Pew Fellow in Marine Conservation–travels from Peru to Norway to Alaska, taking stock of fishing and farming practices across the globe while loading himself up with an inordinate amount of omega-3 fatty acids, in the form of over 700 fish-based meals, as he attempts to combat his issues with cholesterol and high blood pressure.

In a 2016 report, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that the global fish consumption rate had reached an all-time high of 20 kilograms per capita. A boom in aquaculture–the practice of fish farming–which now provides half of fish for human consumption, has driven demand up, as has a growing interest in the health benefits of fish and particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which Greenberg’s personal experiment takes to its logical extreme.

Especially in light of the livestock industry, which is responsible for around 15% of global greenhouse emissions and, particularly when it comes to beef, a host of health concerns like high blood pressure and heart disease, a shift toward more fish consumption seems like a positive step in advancing sustainability in our food systems. But Greenberg (and producers David Fanning, Neil Docherty, and Sarah Spinks) find in The Fish on My Plate, it’s not nearly that simple.

For starters, there’s the fact that the average piece of fish travels over 5,000 miles before it hits a plate in America. Around 90% of the fish consumed in the U.S. is imported, yet we export around a third of what we catch locally. This system is driven by labor costs and the value of the product in various countries: In a particularly striking scene in the film, Greenberg, making the rounds at the Seafood Expo of North America in Boston, starts up a conversation with a representative of the industry in China, who tells him that wild salmon caught in Alaska will be frozen whole, sent to China to be defrosted, deboned, and packaged through less costly labor, then re-frozen and sent back to America. “That goes on our balance sheet as an import,” Greenberg tells Fast Company, and it’s still billed as wild salmon, despite the gulf between its initial harvesting and consumption.

The dichotomy between wild and farmed salmon was one that Greenberg was particularly interested in breaking down in the documentary for his American audience. To do so, he travels to Norway, the epicenter and origin of salmon farming. A multimillion dollar industry that’s responsible for 70% of the salmon we eat and has high expectations for growth, particularly in Norway, farming salmon in ocean pens and feeding them with fish meal made from high-volume fish like Peruvian anchoveta, has come under fire for its harmful effects on the surrounding environment and wild fish populations. Sea lice, an ectoparasite that is lethal to salmon, tend to multiply in particularly dense environments like fish farms. “They’re a locus for disease,” Greenberg says. Environmentalists in Norway are concerned that the industry’s rush to multiply its output of farmed salmon is interfering with natural ecosystems.