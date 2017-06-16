Here are the CEOs who will probably attend Trump’s next tech summit

It’s round two for the Trump administration’s outreach to Silicon Valley. After angering a great many American businesses (and losing Elon Musk’s participation) for pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the White House is convening a meeting of tech CEOs again to talk about how they can help modernize the U.S. government (something that was well under way during the Obama years).

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (the hardest-working man in Washington) will convene the first meeting of the American Technology Council on June 19, though attendance is still a bit unclear. Media reports and Fast Company‘s reporting say that 11 CEOs have been invited. Likely attendees based on multiple reports and our own research are:

* Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt

* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

* Apple CEO Tim Cook

* IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

* Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

* Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz

* Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf

* VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger (representing parent company Dell Technologies)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been invited, but his attendance has not been confirmed. We’ll update this roster as we learn more.



[Photo: DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley]