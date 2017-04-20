Music History Revelations From The New Doc On Super-Producer Clive Davis

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival kicked off with the world premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, a documentary that chronicles the rise of one of the music industry’s preeminent forces.

Director Chris Perkel stitches together an array of interviews and archival footage to tell Davis’s story, starting as a young boy in Brooklyn to a bright law student at Harvard and eventually a powerful music executive who spun gold and platinum records across just about every genre.

Through his bevy of record labels, including Columbia Records, J Records, and Arista, Davis signed, developed, and/or revived the careers of artists including Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana, Dionne Warwick, The Grateful Dead, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny G, Barry Manilow, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, and beyond.

And in interviews with Davis and many of the artists he’s worked with, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives unearths some interesting tidbits of music history that may have been forgotten.

Carlos Santana Intentionally Screwed Up An Audition To Sign With Davis

“I wanted to be with Clive and CBS because I saw a poster for Christmas and it had Paul Simon, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, The Electric Flag–it had everybody in it. But the whole band wanted to go with Atlantic. So I literally played horrible for [Atlantic Records founder] Ahmet Ertegün…with [Davis] I remember just playing my heart out.” — Carlos Santana

Bruce Springsteen Was Sent Back to The Drawing Board

“I sat down and played the songs [from the album Greetings from Asbury Park N.J.] and…he sat back and said there are no singles on the record. And I went down to the beach and I wrote ‘Blinded By the Light’ and ‘Spirit in the Night,’ so that was a good call.” — Bruce Springsteen

The Origin Of Davis’s Flagship Label Arista

“The term ‘Arista,’ which is known in the New York area where I live, is the name of a high school honorary society…in New York. So I felt that it was both personal and yet it was also synonymous with something that was first-class.” — Clive Davis

Dionne Warwick’s Second Coming

“I happened to be doing a TV show that he also was doing, The Dinah Shore Show. And he asked was I recording and I said, ‘no, I’ve probably had it with recording at this point in time.’ And he says, ‘well, let me tell you something young lady…you may be ready to give the industry up, but the industry’s not ready to give you up.” — Dionne Warwick