Neil deGrasse Tyson just launched a “scientifically accurate” space video game on Kickstarter

Neil deGrasse Tyson needs your help colonizing Mars. The renowned astrophysicist has launched a “scientifically accurate” galactic video game on Kickstarter. Space Odyssey will allow fans to explore and set up homes on the other planets, with plenty of biology, chemistry, geo-science, and engineering learning along the way.

The game follows the Minecraft model, letting players “nurture species, mine elements, build robots, and discover unique life-forms as you coordinate with others in an intense game of real-time strategy,” reads the site. For example, on one’s home planet, a player will cultivate flora and fauna to better understand how life adapts and what species require to survive.