How Social Impact Became A Cornerstone At Box

Three years ago, executives at Box, the cloud content management company, were eager to ramp up the company’s social impact. They launched Box.org , a group dedicated to working with nonprofits. By locating the new venture alongside strategic business units, they sought to ensure that social impact would be in the conversation at every turn and become core to the entire organization.

Today, Box.org has more than 6,000 partners around the world—nonprofits using the Box platform to aid with everything from refugee resettlement to foster care. Here, Bryan Breckenridge, executive director of Box.org, shares the benefits of the initiative and what other companies can learn from it.

FastCo.Works: How does Box.org work within the larger organization?

Bryan Breckenridge: We’re a social enterprise within the business. We provide our technology on a donated or heavily discounted basis to nonprofits using the Box platform. We mobilize the skills and energy of our employees who want to volunteer. Take the International Rescue Committee (IRC). They’re such a vital force right now in the lives of refugees. At a hackathon this month, we’ll surround IRC, as well as Oxfam and Save the Children, with our engineers and customer success managers and other experts. We’ll assess what their field teams need to better manage field assessments after emergencies for the people they serve. Then, we’ll build a minimally viable app called FACT (Field Assessment Content Tool) that will be available online for the rest of the NGO community to use and build on.

FCW: So you operate much as Box does with corporate clients—solving an operational problem?

BB: Exactly. We conceptualized and helped launch an alliance of cloud providers called ImpactCloud last year, which aims to accelerate cross-cloud innovation for nonprofits, initially for those in the disaster response community. The ImpactCloud community has collaborated to advance program efficiency innovations with nonprofits like Team Rubicon and PATH. If you go to ImpactCloud.org, you can see the full list of partners on that project.

FCW: How does a humanitarian effort like this align with your business goals?