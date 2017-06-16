Trump’s pick to control NY and NJ public housing has no relevant experience and lied on her LinkedIn profile

Many members of President Trump’s cabinet lacked relevant experience before they got their gigs: Betsy DeVos had no experience teaching or with the public education system before being appointed to head up the Department Of Education, and former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson had no diplomatic experience before landing as secretary of state.

So it should come as little surprise that Trump has named family friend (and his son’s wedding planner) Lynne Patton to head up the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New York and New Jersey Region.

She’s facing a lot of criticism today for her lack of qualifications and her misleading credentials: Her LinkedIn Profile lists a juris doctorate degree in 2000 from Quinnipiac University School of Law, a degree she did not earn (she took to Twitter to explain the confusion). She also lists Yale University under her education, but there’s no proof she ever attended.

Last month she defended HUD Secretary Ben Carson after he said poverty was a state of mind. The authority’s aging public housing buildings need an estimated $17 billion in upgrades, according to the New York Daily News. While Patton has visited such a building, she has never actually stepped inside a public housing apartment.