Don’t Hate Facebook Spaces VR, Or Take It Too Seriously

If you ask people at Facebook about why the company created Facebook Spaces VR, its new virtual-reality chat environment for Oculus, they will likely wax eloquent about the company’s mission of promoting social connections between friends, and why VR might be an increasingly important part of fulfilling that goal.

Here at Facebook’s F8 developer conference, however, the demo I got of Spaces involved a lengthy wait in a line that turned out to be even longer than I thought it was when I got in it. And then five minutes of giddy fun with strangers. And after that, a little pang of regret that it was over.

In short, it felt more like a theme-part attraction than an advance in human interaction. Perhaps that’s why I came away favorably impressed, or at least entertained.

I’m certainly not the only person who’s had a good time in Spaces, which–once you’ve strapped on an Oculus Rift headset and grabbed two Oculus Touch controllers–turns you into a legless floating cartoon avatar of yourself and then lets you interact with other people’s avatars in VR, doodle in 3D space, take virtual selfies, and perform a few other feats. Engadget‘s Nicole Lee, who also demoed the service here at F8, seemed to like it. So did the F8 attendee who I shared my few minutes of VR with.

Much of the initial reaction to Spaces, however, both from folks who have given the service a go and those who have merely followed coverage of it, is not, um, kind:

“This is a horror show. Disembodied torsos? Virtual selfie sticks? This looks like the way people would socialize in a post-apocalyptic scenario where everyone is quarantined in a bunker to shelter themselves from the zombie virus.”–John Gruber, Daring Fireball

“As with Oculus itself, I can’t help but feel Facebook has its priorities backward. Both companies are acting like VR is already mainstream, and they’re building VR experiences for a mainstream audience—one that absolutely does not exist, in the current landscape.”–Hayden Dingman, PCWorld