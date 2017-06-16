A woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself by text

This is unprecedented. Massachusetts has no laws against encouraging someone else to commit suicide, but in that state today, a young woman named Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, a series of text messages that were deemed to have prompted him to kill himself by carbon monoxide poisoning. Roy was depressed, had tried to kill himself on numerous occasions, and had conducted hundreds of searches for ways to die. Carter, who was 17 at the time of the incident, faces up to 20 years in prison, the New York Times reports.