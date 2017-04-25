The Attention-Getting Antics That Will Actually Work To Get You Hired

When the competition for a job is tough, sometimes you need to get a little creative to stand out. An August 2016 CareerBuilder survey found that some people take that to the extreme.

One survey respondent said an interviewee arrived for an October interview dressed in a Halloween costume. Another bought a first-class upgrade to sit next to the hiring manager on a transatlantic flight.

Career coach Cheryl Palmer says that such antics can backfire. A video that’s meant to be funny can turn into a viral embarrassment. Offbeat stunts can brand you as “not a culture fit.” And delving into people’s backgrounds or sitting next to them on an airplane can be unsettling. “These things must be in good taste,” she says. “If it’s too far out there, or if it’s so zany people think they can’t take you seriously, you’re actually hurting your chances,” she says.

Clearly, there’s a fine line between impressing a hiring manager with your out-of-the-box thinking and leaving them wondering if they should call the authorities. But with a little creativity—and common sense—it’s possible to make yourself memorable.

Do Your Research

When Simon Poulton, director of digital intelligence at digital marketing agency Wpromote wanted to land a job at the agency, there was just one problem: He had no agency or client-facing experience. Knowing he would have to prep well for the interview, he began to dig into the agency’s website and history. He scoured blog posts by agency personnel, social media profiles, and articles about the company.

He noticed that Wpromote had just gone through a rebranding. And from their social media posts, he also noticed that their team seemed to eat a lot of treats from a bakery called SusieCakes. He asked the bakery to design cupcakes with the company’s new logo on them. He used the cupcakes during the interview to segue into his enthusiasm for the brand and his “attention to detail from a client-service perspective,” he says.

After the interview, the team began posting photos of the cupcakes on social media, which caught the CEO’s attention. Poulton earned an interview with the executive team and was offered a job, even though he lacked some of the skills the company thought it needed. Through his creative cupcakes and service-minded approach in his interviews, he landed the job. “I’m sure it was the cupcakes that sealed the deal!” he says.