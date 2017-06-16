advertisement
By spending $13B on Whole Foods, Jeff Bezos made over $2.5B in a matter of minutes with stock surge

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. While competitors’ stocks appear to be freaking out, Amazon is unsurprisingly performing very well. The stock is currently up 3%—as of right now the stock price is at almost $996 a share. Last night it closed at a little over $964. 

Jeff Bezos currently owns 80.9 million Amazon shares. Doing a little back-of-the-napkin math, it appears Bezos’s worth increased by $2.57 billion this morning, likely thanks to the purchase. We’ll see how this plays out over time, of course.
Disclosure: Joe Mansueto, owner of Mansueto Ventures, which publishes Fast Company, sits on Whole Foods’ board.

