Your Hunch Was Wrong: Intuition Isn’t Inborn After All

One reason we tend to think of intuition as a gift some people are born with is because of what it feels like to intuit something—you aren’t sure where your hunch is coming from, it’s just there. Some people have “great instincts” or just happen to be good judges of character; these traits are parts of their personalities, or so it seems.

But the more cognitive scientists understand about how our brains make decisions, the less this idea holds up. The cultural myth of “women’s intuition” is a nice way of saying that men are the reasonable ones while women just feel things. This sexist assumption was knocked down back in the mid-’90s with the development of the “cognitive style index,” which measures how people make decisions on a scale of intuitive to analytical, and found no evidence of gender-based tendencies in either direction. Two decades later, research continues to bear that out.

So where does intuition come from, if it isn’t innate? Like so many other things our minds do seemingly automatically, intuition appears to be learned. As we gain experience and expertise, we build up a foundation for making decisions intuitively. Here’s how.

As we get older some (though not all) research suggests we become more intuitive. This makes sense; when you’ve been around the block a few times, you learn a thing or two. Older folks can be more intuitive simply because they’ve seen similar situations in the past, which lets them recognize meaningful patterns.

In other realms, we just call this expertise, not intuition. An experienced dermatologist who’s seen thousands of examples of moles has picked up on data—some of which she isn’t even consciously aware of—regarding which ones are concerning and which aren’t. She has a vast reservoir of both conscious and non-conscious information. So when she jumps straight to a conclusion that something doesn’t look right, her intuition is based on years of analytical learning—study, trial, error, feedback, and trying again.

Brain research suggests that intuition develops with practice as well. Games like chess offer a great case in point, as a team of Japanese scientists discovered in 2012. For chess players, a hallmark of mastery is no longer needing to think about each possible move and instead being able to grasp all the options just by looking at the board. It takes many hours of analytical study—learning the rules, experimenting, and so on—to get good at this, no matter how gifted a chess player you might be.

By working with study participants over several months as they learned Shogi, a Japanese game similar to chess, from scratch, the researchers were able to watch players’ brains transform. At first the players had to make decisions analytically, then they gradually learned to do so more intuitively. As their proficiency with intuitive decision-making rose, researchers saw increased activity in parts of the brain, including the caudate nucleus, that are involved in non-conscious, automatic processing. These regions are critical for expert-level knowledge—the kind that’s that is so well learned that we don’t need to consciously think it all through.