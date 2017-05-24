Out of Development Hell: How Must-See Show, “Shrink,” Got Made

He was surprised when his mostly improvised pilot won Best Comedy and Critics Award at the New York Television Festival, and when a network eventually bought it. What was most surprising of all, though, is what happened next: Tim Baltz spent the next four years not quite making the show.

“We got served up a cold, hard Hollywood lesson,” he says, evenly, about the experience.

Things didn’t end up going so bad for Baltz in the end. His show, the striving psychologist sitcom, Shrink, recently premiered on streaming service Seeso to rave reviews. The show only saw the light of day, however, after a hurry-up-and-wait marathon with the now-defunct network, Pivot, which gradually cut the show loose. But the extended stint in development hell taught Shrink’s co-creator and star both the value of vigilance, and of not putting all your creative eggs in one basket.

Shrink is the story of Baltz’s Dr. David Tracy, who graduates from medical school but does not end up with the surgical residency he’d been headed toward. Instead, saddled with half a million dollars in debt and no prospects, David ends up on a quirky quest to conduct 1,920 hours of clinical therapy in his garage to avoid defaulting on loans. The premise was borne from Baltz and his fellow Chicago improviser, Ted Tremper, looking to do an unscripted web series with improv friends. Baltz played the downtrodden but optimistic shrink-in-training, and friends like 30 Rock’s John Lutz and SNL’s Aidy Bryant took turns as his desperate patients.

“This type of show is a weird thing to unlock because you have to have the right structure for it,” Baltz says. “The improv has to naturally allow for plot and narrative–but with improv, you’re not really supposed to worry about plot.”

Tremper suggested the Dirtbag Frasier idea and Baltz, an avowed fan of therapy, glommed onto it immediately. They made a dozen short episodes in 2011 and were so excited about how they turned out that they decided to shoot a pilot. On a budget of about $200, they recorded a prototype of Shrink and submitted it to the New York Television Festival. Doing so meant incorporating more story elements along with the garage-set improv sessions. Back in Chicago, Baltz had written several plays for The Annoyance Theater, but this was his first attempt at TV writing. It was a hit. He and Tremper left with multiple awards and a meeting with producer Patrick Daly (August: Osage County).

The next six months were a crash course in storytelling. Baltz, Tremper, and Daly worked closely together on developing a pilot to shop around at networks. Some writers create a show bible before their series gets picked up. (Paul Feig’s massive document describing the world of Freaks and Geeks is industry legend.) Baltz and Tremper developed an eight-page outline, along with another couple pages worth of potential episodes that could be in the first season. In May of 2013, they pitched all over LA, getting to second-level meetings at FX and IFC before Pivot eventually bought the show. It was a landmark moment for the pair–their official christening as television creators. And then for the next two and a half years, nothing happened.