Report: Amazon is buying Whole Foods

Bloomberg News is reporting that Amazon is buying Whole Foods. According to the currently one-sentence post, the bourgeois grocery giant is going for $42 per share. The deal is reportedly valued at $13.7 billion.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos in a statement to Bloomberg.

Disclosure: Joe Mansueto, owner of Mansueto Ventures, which publishes Fast Company, sits on Whole Foods’ board.