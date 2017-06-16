Electronic voting systems in Georgia might be compromised, but the state doesn’t care

Ahead of the special election next Tuesday, the Associated Press has reported that Georgia’s electronic voting systems may be compromised, and Georgian officials don’t seem to think that’s a problem. Two computer researchers had discovered in August of last year that a misconfigured server had left the 6.7 million of the state’s voter records exposed to hackers and freely available on the internet.

After reporting the issue to Georgian authorities, the vulnerability remained only half-fixed, and the state’s election supervisors seemed to be unconvinced the leak of voter data represented a problem. As a result, the researchers last week decided to go public with their findings, after originally being asked to keep them secret by Georgian officials last year, and reported the issue to the FBI, which is now investigating.