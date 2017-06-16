Here are some of the best replies from Jeff Bezos’s call for charity ideas

The Amazon CEO and billionaire issued a tweet asking for ideas on what charities and causes he could donate his money to to help tackle problems in the short-term:

His request got over 16,000 replies. Here were some of the best ideas (but by no means all of the best):

These things are mostly fought by small and sometimes local charities, and they never have the funding they need to make a big impact

— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) June 15, 2017

Repurpose the skills of military veterans to b immediate responders to natural disasters. Aka @TeamRubicon

— Jake Wood (@JakeWoodTR) June 15, 2017

Help pay off student loans. They keep so many from raising their credit score: getting a better job, buying a home or car. Instant impact.

— April (@ReignOfApril) June 16, 2017

Lifeline grants. If you’ve got 0 savings and car breaks down/you get sick / etc – a few hundred $ lets you keep home/car and therefore job.

— Angela Morabito (@Bear2theRight) June 16, 2017

Buy private debt on the cheap, cancel it. Like what @StrikeDebt did: https://t.co/92y6jR8pfx

— Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) June 15, 2017

Buy forest lands to stop deforestation happening right now. Forests are the best carbon capturing tech we have

— Diego Saez Gil (@dsaezgil) June 15, 2017

Relocation expenses so non-affluent people can move from depressed areas to places they can find work, e.g., Detroit to Atlanta, ME to TX.

— Virginia Postrel (@vpostrel) June 15, 2017

Repurpose shipping containers to provide micro-homes for the homeless. Give them a safe, dry place to sleep, then work on further needs.

— John Koetsier (@johnkoetsier) June 15, 2017