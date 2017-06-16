advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here are some of the best replies from Jeff Bezos’s call for charity ideas

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Amazon CEO and billionaire issued a tweet asking for ideas on what charities and causes he could donate his money to to help tackle problems in the short-term:

His request got over 16,000 replies. Here were some of the best ideas (but by no means all of the best):

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life