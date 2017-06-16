A climate change study got canceled because of climate change

From the “it would be funny if it weren’t so horrifying” news desk: A Canadian team of scientists have had to cancel their planned study on the effects of climate change on Arctic marine and coastal ecosystems because ongoing climate change in the area had made their trip extremely dangerous, reports University of Manitoba Today News. Due to the warming temperatures in the Arctic, large chunks of hazardous sea ice have broken free from ice shelves and been put into motion, which at best would cause the research team to miss their expedition’s time window by six days and at worst could damage their vessel and potentially put their lives at risk.
