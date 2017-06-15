Here’s how Facebook plans to use AI to combat terrorism

Facebook said earlier today that it plans on tackling the “ hard questions ” it faces every day as the world’s largest social network. One of those is how to keep terrorism off the social media platform .

In a separate post today, the company went into much more detail about how it plans on utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence, human expertise–the Facebook community, terrorism experts, and an internal team that responds to requests from law enforcement–and partnerships with governments, other companies, NGOs, and community groups to keep terrorists from leveraging Facebook to organize their horrific acts.

On the AI front, the company said it will use image matching; language understanding; the removal of clusters of terrorists’ pages, posts, and profiles; the ongoing shutting down of accounts started by people already banned for suspected terrorist affiliation; and collaboration across all of Facebook’s properties–Instagram and WhatsApp–to frustrate those people’s efforts.