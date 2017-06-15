Rape victim is suing Uber over alleged handling of her medical records

In a scathing complaint, a woman raped by an Uber driver in India says the company violated her right to privacy and defamed her. The lawsuit, which names CEO Travis Kalanick, former SVP of business Emil Michael, and former head of business in Asia Eric Alexander, alleges that Alexander went to the New Delhi police to obtain a private medical record of the victim following her rape. Alexander then used the document to support his idea that the victim had colluded with one of Uber’s main competitors in order to create a false rape claim, according to the complaint. The suit comes as an investigation into Uber’s corporate culture is prompting a number of changes at the company. Last week reports surfaced that Alexander had allegedly been carrying around the victim’s medical record for months. Alexander has since been dismissed.