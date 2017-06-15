This dad is suing J.P. Morgan for denying his paid parental leave

Derek Rotondo, a father who’s worked as a fraud investigator at J.P. Morgan since 2010, claims the financial services company discriminated against him and other fathers by denying them paid parental leave on the same terms they give mothers . The EEOE class action case was filed by the ACLU this week, the civil rights group said in a blog post .

Rotondo alleges that J.P. Morgan designates biological mothers as the default primary caregivers, and offers them 16 weeks of paid parental leave. Dads are assumed to be non-primary caretakers and only eligible for just two weeks of paid parental leave. Rotondo asked for PTO after the birth of his second child as the newborn’s primary caregiver. He is the father of two.