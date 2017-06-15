Google will soon make it easier to back up your entire computer with a new app

Does it ever, ahem, drive you crazy, that your computer files can only be backed up if they are inside the Google Drive folder? That will change soon as Google plans to tweak its backup system with a new app that will make it easier to be able to do what J. Lo says and back it up.

The backup feature will roll out on June 28 in the form of a new app called Backup and Sync, which kind of sounds like a job description for J. Lo’s backup band. Instead of requiring files be moved to Google Drive, users can simply point on, say, their entire music collection folder to back it up, the Verge reports. In a blog post announcing the product, Google says the app is designed primarily for average consumers and suggests that businesses stick with Drive until they unveil Drive File Stream (currently in the Early Adopter Program), which is designed with corporations and their J. Lo-size assets and data sets in mind. It is a helpful change, but could also be a sneaky way of making Google users upgrade from free accounts. As the Verge notes, if you’re backing up every single file on your computer, you could hit the 15 GB cap on free accounts pretty darn quickly.