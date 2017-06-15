The FTC is looking into Uber, report says

While Uber is preoccupied with its internal work culture, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into its handling of consumer data, according to Recode. The FTC regularly checks in on companies to make sure they’re providing appropriate consumer protections. What may concern the FTC is Uber’s use of “heaven,” the tool it uses to view all its rides in real time. It is not the first time the FTC has looked into Uber’s practices. In January, Uber agreed to pay $20 million for misrepresenting how much drivers could earn in its marketing materials. The Department of Justice is currently looking into a program called “greyball” that Uber used to evade law enforcement in certain cities.