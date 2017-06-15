The FTC is looking into Uber, report says

While Uber is preoccupied with its internal work culture, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into its handling of consumer data, according to Recode. The FTC regularly checks in on companies to make sure they’re providing appropriate consumer protections. What may concern the FTC is Uber’s use of “heaven,” the tool it uses to view all its rides in real time. It is not the first time the FTC has looked into Uber’s practices. In January, Uber agreed to pay $20 million for misrepresenting how much drivers could earn in its marketing materials. The Department of Justice is currently looking into a program called “greyball” that Uber used to evade law enforcement in certain cities.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens