Lufthansa wants you to buy plane tickets to nowhere and like it

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, wants you to book a “ Lufthansa Surprise ” and, no, that is not in Urban Dictionary (we checked). The surprise feature lets open-minded travelers skip the burden of choosing a specific destination for a vacation . Instead, wannabe passengers pick dates and flight preferences, and then choose from nine travel themes, like sand and sun, partying, nature, and even “bromance,” if you’re into that sort of thing.

From there the airline takes over, designing a trip based on travelers’ stated interests (or, you know, whatever random seats they have available on their flights). The Lufthansa site gives passengers a list of possible destinations based on themes, but travelers won’t know their actual destination until they purchase the ticket. Since round-trip flights start at a mere €89 ($99) travelers are willing to take a chance. Flights currently depart only from Munich and Frankfurt airports, so fliers will have to get to Germany before taking part in a Lufthansa Surprise. [via Elle Decor]





[Photo: Flickr user Priit Tammets]