Telegram founder: U.S. intelligence agencies tried to bribe us to weaken encryption

Pavel Durov, the Russian founder of the popular secure messaging app Telegram has revealed in a series of tweets that U.S. intelligence agencies tried twice to bribe the company’s developers to weaken encryption in the app, presumably so it would be easier for the agencies to obtain communications sent via its users. Durov also says he was pressured by the FBI to do so.
And that was just 1 week. It would be naive to think you can run an independent/secure cryptoapp based in the US.
— Pavel Durov (@durov) June 11, 2017