Apple wants to use iTunes as a model for disrupting the health industry

The Cupertino company has a secret team of heath experts in a unit that has been in talks with hospitals and other industry groups to aggregate all of a user’s health data, including lab results, allergy lists, and more in one place: on the iPhone, reports CNBC. Once the data is aggregated on the iPhone, a user would then be able to share any of that data with hospitals or other health experts at will. As CNBC notes:
Essentially, Apple would be trying to recreate what it did with music—replacing CDs and scattered MP3s with a centralized management system in iTunes and the iPod—in the similarly fragmented and complicated landscape for health data.