Amazon is interested in buying Slack for $9 billion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The e-commerce giant is in the running among a handful of companies looking to acquire the popular chatroom startup, reports Bloomberg. Its sources say Amazon is currently in discussions with Slack about a bid that would give it a $9 billion valuation. Slack was last valued at $3.5 billion in 2016 and as of January 31 has 5 million daily active users.

