The U.S. government is asking tech giants to build a new supercomputer that’s 50 times more powerful



The United States aims to retake the title for world’s fastest supercomputer that it lost to China in 2013. Today the Department of Energy announced a quarter-billion dollar grant to to AMD, Cray, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia to build a supercomputer 50 times faster than DoE’s current best machine, by 2021. Potential applications of the system include complex modeling for cancer research, chemistry, and particle physics.

