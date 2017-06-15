Twitter is getting a bit cleaner and more modern

It’s not a dramatic makeover—and definitely isn’t as freighted with meaning as the death of the egg —but Twitter is rolling out some design refinements across its iOS, Android, and web incarnations , along with TweetDeck and Twitter Lite, “over the coming days.” Among the changes:

• The iOS app is streamlining things by slimming down the number of tabs at the bottom and putting some stuff in a side navigation menu, a design already in place on Android.

• The reply icon, which some people mistook as a back or delete button, is now a word balloon, just like in Instagram.

• Avatars are now displayed inside circles, a design trend that’s been around so long elsewhere that it no longer counts as a trend.

• Reply, like, and retweet counts now update dynamically, letting you see them rack up in real time.

• The iOS app opens up the articles people share in a Safari view, so you’re already logged into any sites you may have accounts with.