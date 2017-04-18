Jessica Alba On The Honest Company’s Evolution

Actress Jessica Alba sat down with Fast Company Monday to discuss what’s next for the company she cofounded, Honest Company, which markets and develops nontoxic baby, personal care, and household products. The brand grew out of concern, while pregnant in 2008, about the safety of all the baby shower gifts she was getting. It is now a 400-person company valued at $1.7 billion that, like any that scales rapidly, is having growing pains. Recently, it underwent a major reorganization with 80 layoffs and the hiring of a new CEO—Nick Vlahos, a former Clorox executive—to help drive Honest’s next phase.

Fast Company chatted with Alba before her appearance at an American Express “Success Makers” event that included another innovative company’s founder—Warby Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal.

Fast Company: Honest Co. has been through a lot of changes and restructuring in the last year—how have you handled that?

Jessica Alba: It’s kind of like having kids. You never really know what you’re in for until you’re in it and every day is different. The thing that I always try to do in life is work from those experiences and evolve. It’s been this journey as an entrepreneur—and tremendously exciting. The life lessons I’ve learned along the way have made me a more diverse person … and I have a depth that I just didn’t have prior to starting this company. I mean even just going to work every day and being around the same people for the last five years. That in of itself is something that I just never experienced before in entertainment. So it’s been really cool.

FC: What drove your decision to hire a new CEO?

JA: We want to transform from a primarily ecomm distribution model to a more omni-channel one. I always wanted the Honest Company to be a brand that is global and … having Nicholas join our team is going to make that more of a reality. His background is incredible, having worked with Burt’s Bees and then obviously having the experience overseeing so many different brands at Clorox. We’re all scrappy entrepreneurs learning as we’re going. It’s nice to have his leadership in place. It’s really cool.

FC: Is an IPO on the table?

JA: I never want to talk about that part of the business. I really stay focused on the day-to-day and how to deliver the best experience for the consumer and how to really evolve the brand. From our distribution to the product offerings to pushing our R&D innovation team to deliver the best experience for everyone. So that’s where I like to stay focused. All the other stuff I’ll let other people talk about.