How I Became CEO After Starting As A Flextime Employee

Working flexible hours at a company where most employees don’t can carry a stigma. I should know, having done it for years. Studies have found that management and peers subtly penalize employees—both women and men— with family-friendly schedules . Mothers especially are often viewed as less competent and less committed to work—they’re seen as just dabbling around, with one foot in the workplace and one foot out, rather than carrying out a deliberate plan for balancing work and life.

I became the first flextime employee 16 years ago at the consulting firm that appointed me CEO in January. So I know firsthand how hard it can be to beat biases like these. But the trend lines are clear. Research shows that flexible hours top the list of highly sought-after workplace benefits, and flexible work is now expanding in some unexpected fields, from engineering to the public sector. I’m probably less surprised by this than most. Flextimers are among the most productive employees and disciplined time managers I know. I never would have become CEO if that weren’t true. Here’s how I managed to beat the flextime stigma and take my career to the C-suite.

I Found A Boss Who “Got It”

The idea of flextime hardly existed in 2001, when I was first looking for ways to work fewer than five days a week. By then I had a decade of successful fundraising experience under my belt, and I was preparing for my daughter’s birth. With the encouragement of management at a major university, I crafted a job-share proposal with a longtime colleague, then slid it under the door of my boss’s darkened office late one evening.

At 9 a.m. the next morning, I was crestfallen to hear that she’d rejected our request. But this was useful intel, and it fortunately didn’t take long to get. It simply emboldened me to seek flextime work elsewhere. When your employer sees a flexible schedule as unworkable and isn’t even willing to consider it, your energy may be better spent looking for an employer that will. Skip the frustration and shop your plan.

I Worked Extra-Hard To Get Visible—At The Highest Levels

It’s easy to be overlooked when you’ve got fewer hours to make your presence known around the office. After landing the flextime position at Graham-Pelton, I sensed my colleagues viewed me as a curiosity, and I sometimes felt invisible.

So the next day I approached our company’s founder and CEO, who barely knew me, and asked point-blank whether a woman working part-time could advance at his company. He nodded yes and asked me why I was asking. I explained that I’d chosen the firm’s flextime offer over others because I saw the potential to grow. I understood compensation was limited given my three-day workweek, but I didn’t want my responsibilities to be limited.

Looking back, this conversation was critical. He assured me I had every chance to help grow the company and to keep growing professionally. He knew flexibility and competence weren’t mutually exclusive. Together we knocked down bias barriers, and I advanced to become the first internal appointment to the executive team. Don’t wait to have discussions like these with higher-ups soon after landing a flextime role. Voice your commitment and intention to grow. Sometimes they just need to hear it.

