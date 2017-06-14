Let’s talk about the link between toxic masculinity and gun violence

This is a commonality with many acts of mass violence:

– One of the shooters in 2015’s mass shooting in San Bernardino reportedly grew up in a home affected by domestic violence.

– The man who killed five people at Fort Lauderdale Airport earlier this year had previously been accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend.

– The Pulse Orlando shooter who killed 49 people last year also had a history of domestic violence.

– George Zimmerman has had several domestic violence arrests.

Every time a high-profile shooting happens in the United States, there is talk about mental health, or gun control, or terrorism, but rarely is there a discussion about the toxic masculinity that goes unchecked in these men.