Bernie Sanders condemns shooter: “I am sickened by this despicable act”

Soon after learning that the suspect in the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice was a volunteer on his presidential campaign, Senator Bernie Sanders condemned the act in the strongest terms. “I am sickened by this despicable act,” he said.

Law enforcement sources have identified James Hodgkinson, of Illinois, as the shooter, reports CNN. In Sanders’s remarks on the floor of the Senate, he said he had just been told that Hodgkinson was apparently a volunteer on the campaign, adding: “Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

Here’s his speech: