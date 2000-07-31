My Favorite Bookmarks – Mike Smith

Who: Founder and CEO of LifeSketch.com Email: mike.smith@lifesketch.com URL: www.lifesketch.com Surfing Manifesto: I always look for Web sites that are either incredibly useful or just plain cool.

If any event deserves its own Web site, it’s Iwo Jima. And this site is not just for World War II buffs.

A unique online resource that offers a free written-translation service, which is great for translating family letters and documents.

Library of Congress

www.lcweb.loc.gov

I’ve used this site to track down images of historic buildings and early models of airplanes.

Lives, the Biography Resource

www.amillionlives.com

This site is an amazing collection of links to biographies and autobiographies of the famous and even the not-so-famous, past and present.