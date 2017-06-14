“Deep web” news site Vocativ has laid off its editorial staff

Vocativ, the tech news website that aimed to do “deep web” reporting, has laid off all of its editorial staff. According to some accounts, it’s because the company has decided to shift toward video content. The rumors were confirmed by other sources, as well as tweets from newly let-go staff.
Had a wonderful time at Vocativ, but we’ve all been laid off. I’m a cyber/privacy/politics/policy guy who reports & edits & now wants a job.
— Kevin Collier (@kevincollier) June 14, 2017
Vocativ provided Fast Company with this statement:
“Since its founding in late 2013, Vocativ has pioneered a new form of digital journalism using our proprietary technology to tell award-winning stories across a range of formats including on our website, social media and television. As the industry evolves, we are undertaking a strategic shift to focus exclusively on video content that will be distributed via social media and other platforms. The tremendous success we’ve experienced since our launch in both long- and short-form video has positioned us well for this evolution.”