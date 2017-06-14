Seattle’s Space Needle is getting its biggest facelift ever—check out the renderings here

You know it from Frasier, Sleepless in Seattle, and that weird Elvis movie from the early ’60s, and now the Pacific Northwest’s most famous landmark is getting a new look. The Space Needle’s private owners are spending an estimated $100 million to renovate the iconic tower, which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair. The changes, which will take place over the next few years, include a revamped observation deck that scraps the current safety cage in favor of glass panels. Also, the tower’s rotating restaurant will be reimagined with glass floors that give visitors downward views of the Seattle Center from 500 feet above, and the tower will be fitted with additional elevators so selfie-stick-wielding tourists can visit the needle with less wait time. Here’s more context from the Seattle Times. Seattle-based design firm Olson Kundig will be overseeing the project. Check out the renderings below courtesy of the firm.