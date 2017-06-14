American Airlines backtracks on plan to squeeze seats when it realizes customers actually enjoy legroom

American Airlines has decided not to squeeze its customers, at least when it comes to legroom. Last month, the airline revealed plans to pack in more seats on its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners, reducing the space between some seats in economy class by two inches, from 31 to 29 inches. After an unofficial public comment period, the airline has reversed its decision. The Dallas Morning News reports that the airline changed its mind after receiving “a lot of feedback from both customers and team members.” (Translation: They were getting toasted faster than a marshmallow at a camp-out on Twitter.)