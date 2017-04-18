Your Brain Hates Self-Promotion As Much As You Do—Try These Workarounds

Most of us have strong opinions about sales, and often they aren’t positive. A lot of the time, we can avoid having to actively sell something simply by working for someone else. But when you have your own business or work for yourself, sales are unavoidable. Many solopreneurs avoid it assiduously, and some even go back to working for someone else rather than learning how to self-promote and sell.

But it may be that the biggest problem with sales isn’t a lack of knowledge or skills—it’s that our brains are biased against sales and selling ourselves, personality quirks aside. Here’s why self-promotion tends to feel so uncomfortable but how to do it (less painfully) anyway.

Related: How I Came Around To Self-Promotion As An Introvert

Beating Group Attribution Error

It might not be fair, but salespeople are often seen as one of the least trusted of all professionals. In a recent Gallup poll, only 9% of respondents said they think car salespeople are ethical and honest. Of the 22 professions Gallup sampled, only members of Congress had a lower score.

We know that salespeople sometimes make false comparisons or give only a portion of the truth in order to clinch a deal. We’re aware that psychology is routinely deployed in order to get us to buy, even when we don’t want or need the product. We’ve all felt conned by a salesperson or fallen prey to some scheme. So when faced with having to sell ourselves, many of us are terrified by the prospect of having to deceive others just to make a sale or land a new client. And one reason why is because of the phenomenon that psychologists call “group attribution error.”

This is the common bias that leads us to believe that the characteristics of one individual represent those of a whole group—whether that means grouping people by race, gender, or even occupation. In the case of selling, our beliefs about salespeople color our impressions of the whole activity and everyone who does it. And it doesn’t help that most people who decide to work for themselves have little firsthand experience in sales to begin with but plenty of vivid recollections of unsavory salespeople as consumers. So to distinguish ourselves from our negative views of salespeople we disavow it altogether, even though that limits our income.

How to beat it: To overcome this bias, you need to find positive examples that contradict the beliefs you already hold. This takes effort, but if you can locate a few examples of sales strategies—and the people who use them—that aren’t scummy, you’ll not only have a new model to try but a chance to shift your mind-set about sales. Keep in mind that self-promotion isn’t inherently sneaky; you can do it well and still retain your integrity. If you can show your brain that the methods make the real difference, you’ll stop seeing sales as a thing that “people like me don’t do.”