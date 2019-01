Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s $45 billion project, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, has invested $5 million in the Y Combinator startup Landed. The company helps educators buy property by fronting up to half of a home’s down payment.

What Landed offers is not exactly a loan—there are no monthly fees or interest. Instead, Landed makes money when the house is sold or refinanced and owners share up to 25% of the appreciation or depreciation. Check out more about the deal here.