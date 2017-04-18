Can This Company Create A “Neural Prosthetic” To Reprogram Our Brains To Be Smarter?

For the last eight months, serial entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has conducted an experiment: He invites a small group of the smartest people he knows to dinner and asks them what they think needs to happen to reach their vision of an ideal world by 2050.

The answers–from solving the climate crisis to curing cancer–never focus on improving human intelligence. But Johnson, who has committed $100 million of his own money to develop a wildly ambitious “neural prosthetic” that would essentially be able to reprogram the brain, believes that making humans smarter is key to helping solve every other problem.

“I think that unlocking the brain is the most consequential endeavor, and probably the most epic adventure that humanity’s ever embarked upon . . . Everything we’re trying to solve–climate science or education or breakthroughs in health–it all emanates from the brain,” Johnson tells Fast Company.

In a new, as-yet-unnamed documentary that recently began filming, Supersize Me documentarian Morgan Spurlock will tell the story of Johnson’s startup, called Kernel, and the work of several other companies and researchers attempting to understand “neural code” and produce brain implants or other tools that could rewrite that code through stimulating neurons in a different way. In theory, this type of technology could treat Alzheimer’s disease or depression–or help human brains keep up with increasingly sophisticated robots. (Johnson provided initial funding for the film, along with Futurism Studios, but Spurlock has creative control.)

“I think that it is modern-day sci-fi come to life,” says Spurlock. “I love the idea of being able to capture this in a way that I think will transfix audiences as much as I am transfixed just by the information. And I think it’s the chance to tell a story that we all hear about, that we are a bit taken aback by, but at the same time, I think to normalize it in a way where an audience will feel like it’s not something we should be afraid of.”

The technology doesn’t yet exist, and will require lots of future medical breakthroughs before it can be realized. But some brain implants–either deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson’s disease or cochlear implants for hearing–are already in use by hundreds of thousands of people. “So it’s not a totally novel concept . . . We can put these foreign objects into the brain and they can be there for chronic implantation,” Johnson says. “What we’re doing is significantly improving these tool sets by building a general purpose electrophysiology platform.” (Electrophysiology measures the electrical properties of biological cells, such as neurons.)

He compares the platform to previous technologies that have reshaped society, such as the printing press or the internet. “Each of these platforms basically allows humans to create a new evolutionary track of ideas and of technologies, for example, that we’ve seen in the internet and computers,” he says. “And if you think that these platforms have been consequential or revolutionary in nature, the brain is the master of them all.”