Report: Congressman shot in the hip at baseball practice in Virginia

Rep. Steve Scalise was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team when he was shot in the hip, Rep. Mo Brooks tells CNN. Two Capitol Hill police agents were also reportedly shot. According to an earlier tweet by Alexandria, Virginia, police, a suspect was taken into custody for a “multiple shooting” in the city.
Update: President Trump released the following statement:
President Trump’s statement on the shooting: pic.twitter.com/uZWosOMUP3
— Brian Fung (@b_fung) June 14, 2017
Update 2: Citing law enforcement sources, media outlets including the Washington Post and USA Today say the shooter has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois.
Update 3: Scalise’s office put out a statement saying he is in critical condition.
This story is developing.