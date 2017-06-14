The TSA is now testing fingerprint check-ins at U.S. airports

The proof-of-concept testing of the TSA’s first biometric check-ins are being tested at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Denver International Airport, the TSA has announced on Instagram. You can try it out for yourself if traveling through either airport during the next four weeks, provided you’re okay with registering your fingerprint with the TSA’s PreCheck program. One benefit of doing so: Your fingerprint will act as your proof of identification and your boarding pass.
We hope you’re as excited as #ThisGuy about innovative screening technology! He’s one of the technicians setting up the biometric authentication technology (BAT). Besides having a super cool acronym, the technology matches passenger fingerprints to those that have previously been provided when travelers enrolled in #TSAPrecheck. This pilot program is voluntary and all participating passengers will also be subject to the standard ticket document checking process of showing their boarding pass and ID. Bummer, we know… But in the long term, this technology has the potential to eliminate the need for a boarding pass and ID altogether. The pilot starts this week and will take place at one TSA Pre✓® lane at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport #ATL and another at the Denver International Airport #DEN starting this week. TSA will analyze the data collected during the pilot for potential implementation at other U.S. airports in the future.