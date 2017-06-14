advertisement
196 Democrats are suing President Trump

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The 30 senators and 166 congressional representatives have filed a legal case against the president, accusing him of violating the constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits the taking of gifts without congressional approval, reports NPR. In this case, the “gifts” are profits from deals involving foreign governments with Trump’s various businesses. In one example alone, Trump sought and received valuable trademarks from the Chinese government without clearing it with Congress. 

