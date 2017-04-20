This Year, Santa Claus Is Black and Gay–Thanks To This “Colbert” Writer

Santa’s Husband, out in bookstores this fall, offers an unusual take on the holiday’s central representative. In this fresh reinvention, Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Daniel Kibblesmith renders Santa as a black, gay man in an interracial relationship with a white Mr. Claus. Among other selling points for its existence, the book is sure to spur some heated cable news conversations about why exactly we hold our national beliefs about Santa–in essence, the mascot of Christmas–so, well, religiously.

Like many other hallowed projects before it, this one started off as a joke.

After observing the online uproar about Minneapolis’ Mall of America hiring a black Santa, Kibblesmith tweeted about a facetious child-rearing decision he and his fiancé, author Jennifer Wright, had just made: Their hypothetical baby would only know a black Santa, and this one wouldn’t be straight, either.

Me & @JenAshleyWright have decided our future child will only know about Black Santa. If they see a white one we'll say "That's his husband" — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) December 3, 2016

The ensuing rapturous retweets convinced Kibblesmith the idea could be something more. It inspired the writer, who pens books and graphic novels when he’s not on the Colbert clock, to try out a children’s book. Artist A.P. Quach quickly came on board, and so did Harper Design. Suddenly, it looked as though the venting of Kibblesmith’s annoyance might go on to have more impact than the source of annoyance itself.

“The part that bothered me most was that the outrage seemed so disproportionate and out of line with reality,” he says of the original reaction to a nonwhite mall Santa. “The Mall of America had introduced one black Santa. And every appointment to come see him was booked by families who couldn’t have been happier.”

It’s a familiar problem that could fall into the larger bucket of the so-called War on Christmas. Every December, a chorus of conservative pundits (often led by Bill O’Reilly, who will not be around on Fox News to bloviate about this book) polices the way America celebrates Christmas. They get apoplectic about those who say “Happy holidays,” a sticking point that forced candidate Donald Trump into the adorably childlike campaign promise of “saying Merry Christmas a lot more.” (He might as well have sworn to outlaw anchovies on pizza.) The reception of the Mall of America Santa among Breitbartians was in keeping with these rigid standards.