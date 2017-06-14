An Uber board member just resigned after sexist remarks

David Bonderman, a partner at private equity firm TPG and an Uber board member, has resigned after making a disparaging remark about women at a board meeting, reports the New York Times. Bonderman was replying to board member Arianna Huffington’s assertion that one female board member often leads to more female board members, when he interjected, “Actually, what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking.” After the meeting, Bonderman apologized for his comment and decided to resign. In a statement he said:
“[The comment] came across in a way that was the opposite of what I intended, but I understand the destructive effect it had, and I take full responsibility for that. I do not want my comments to create distraction as Uber works to build a culture of which we can be proud. I need to hold myself to the same standards that we’re asking Uber to adopt. Therefore, I have decided to resign from Uber’s board of directors, effective tomorrow morning.”