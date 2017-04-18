Fred Armisen’s Old Manager Urged Him Not To Do Characters. He Was Wrong.

Look around the room right now. Fred Armisen could be there among you and you wouldn’t even know it. The shape-shifting comedy conjurer often appears unannounced —and in such distinct, fully imbued personas, sometimes it’s hard to tell whether it’s him.

The second season of Documentary Now!, the parody series Armisen created with SNL alums Bill Hader and Seth Meyers, has just arrived on Netflix. The show finds Armisen inhabiting a host of unusual archetypes from the wide-ranging world of documentary films. It joins Armisen’s other current series, Portlandia, in which he and rocker-cum-comedian Carrie Brownstein skewer the kombucha-drenched personalities of the Pacific Northwest. Before that, Armisen thrived as a Quirk of All Trades on Saturday Night Live, forever popping up in a revolving array of memorable weirdos. There’s a pattern here. Throughout his entire comedy career so far, Fred Armisen has specialized in crafting characters, rather than narratives. It’s a talent that crystallized early on–and one that might have gone wasted had he listened to some early advice.

“I remember when I first started doing standup, I was told by an old manager that that was my flaw, that was my detriment,” Armisen says. “He’s like, ‘You’ve got all these characters but you don’t have any jokes.’ And I remember thinking, ‘So what?’ I mean, what can I say? I don’t have any jokes. This is what it’s like and this is what I do. And it seems to have stuck, it seems to still be going. Pretty much, this is what I do. I can’t be bothered with narrative. It takes too long for me to try to think of it.”

Before he even started doing standup, however, Armisen, had the ability to capture the essence and texture of a character. It was something he developed while his main job was as a drummer, touring with the band Trenchmouth. Being enmeshed in the outer borough of mid-90s indie rock helped the musician absorb some kooky nuances from his fellow travelers.

“When you’re in a band, you spend most of your time in a van. Like, there were four of us, we toured all the time, and you’re stuck looking at three other people for a month straight,” Armisen says. “And all of those times, we all just liked making fun of people, doing impressions of people, coming up with songs. You meet all kinds of people when you’re on tour, and people of all nationalities and styles, and that’s what it was like in the van. Just impressions and inside jokes and accents. That’s what it was for us.”