- 1 minute Read
The Official “Small-Font Playlist”: Honoring Overlooked Festival Acts
Great music sometimes comes in small fonts.
It’s the same thing for just about every music festival: When posters displaying the lineups are released, there’s a glaring discrepancy in font size. Headliners sit pretty and XL at the top while everyone else is relegated to a scale where squinting becomes a requirement. And even when there’s egalitarianism among the fonts, by sheer virtue of good design, someone has be last on the list.
But poster placement and lettering size most certainly are not commensurate with talent. So in honor of those musicians you need a magnifying glass for, here is a playlist comprised of acts from Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Sasquatch, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, Firefly, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Sziget, Governors Ball, and Panorama.